scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Jason Mraz recalls his experience working with Taylor Swift

By Agency News Desk
Jason Mraz recalls his experience working with Taylor Swift
Jason Mraz _ pic courtesy instagram

Singer Jason Mraz, recalling his collaboration with Taylor Swift on the Swift-themed episode of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ said that it was wonderful to work with the singer for her ‘Speak Now’ tour in LA back in 2011.

Speaking to Page Six about the collaboration, the Grammy-winning singer reflected on his surprise guest appearance at the show and said: “It was so wonderful! She’s such a generous performer, sharing the stage with other artists and acknowledging her dancers and her crew,” Mraz, 46, recalled.

The two sang a duet of his hit song ‘I’m Yours’ at the Crypto.com Arena, previously known as the Staples Center.

Looking back at it, Mraz said: “It was nice to have experienced that myself and get to sing on a stage with her. She’s a real person and that’s what I love about her success.”

“She didn’t come out of a machine, she wasn’t fabricated. She started playing her songs at The Bluebird in Nashville and the whole globe recognises that.”

Mraz also shared how Swift, 33, has personally inspired him as an artist over the years. “To be yourself, and the work ethic as well,” he explained, calling Swift an artiste who has “almost overwhelmed” him with volume. “If you love what you do, you share it, and that’s what she’s doing well.”

Pic. Sourcejason_mraz
0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Inside NSG' is a gripping journey into world of Black Cat Commandos
Next article
Manoj Bajpayee’s survival thriller ‘Joram’ gives goosebumps
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US