Jason Mraz recalls his experience working with Taylor Swift

Singer Jason Mraz, recalling his collaboration with Taylor Swift on the Swift-themed episode of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ said that it was wonderful to work with the singer for her ‘Speak Now’ tour in LA back in 2011.

Speaking to Page Six about the collaboration, the Grammy-winning singer reflected on his surprise guest appearance at the show and said: “It was so wonderful! She’s such a generous performer, sharing the stage with other artists and acknowledging her dancers and her crew,” Mraz, 46, recalled.

The two sang a duet of his hit song ‘I’m Yours’ at the Crypto.com Arena, previously known as the Staples Center.

Looking back at it, Mraz said: “It was nice to have experienced that myself and get to sing on a stage with her. She’s a real person and that’s what I love about her success.”

“She didn’t come out of a machine, she wasn’t fabricated. She started playing her songs at The Bluebird in Nashville and the whole globe recognises that.”

Mraz also shared how Swift, 33, has personally inspired him as an artist over the years. “To be yourself, and the work ethic as well,” he explained, calling Swift an artiste who has “almost overwhelmed” him with volume. “If you love what you do, you share it, and that’s what she’s doing well.”