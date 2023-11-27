Javed Akhtar to share unheard stories behind famous songs

On December 29, 2023, Padma Bhushan awardee, legendary screenwriter, lyricist and celebrated poet Javed Akhtar will host ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon’, an evening brimming with unheard stories behind famous songs and songs that led to unforgettable stories. He will delve deep into his treasure-trove to share golden trivia about magical collaborations with iconic composers, musicians, singers, directors, and actors.

Singers Meiyang Chang and Jahanvi Shrimankar along with a live band will layer this enchanting journey of never heard before anecdotes, with renditions of classic songs.

Javed Akhtar says, “With the passage of time, memories gain a certain compelling power and ever so often, I find myself reliving musical sittings, conversations and moments of serendipity that led to the songs that are now considered iconic. Usually, songs are a part of a film’s story but many a time, they too have a story of their own and it will be a joy to share some of them with the audience. This will be a lively, free-flowing conversation that will celebrate stalwart composers, singers, producers and actors that I have had the pleasure to closely collaborate with.”

Siddharth Anand Kumar – Senior VP (Film, Series & Events, Saregama India) says, “This evening will immerse audiences in nostalgia and take them down the memory lane. He adds, “Javed Akhtar’s poetic and cinematic roots go all the way back to Jaan Nissar Akhtar, his father who was a celebrated poet and lyricist too. He has witnessed many eras of popular culture and is part of so many of our most enduring musical memories.”

“Via ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon’, he will share the stories behind some of them. This is a not to be missed experience for anyone who loves music and would want to savour a live interaction with the legend himself.”

‘Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon’ will be held on December 29, 2023 at 7 PM at Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium, Sion.