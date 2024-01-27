Jonas Brothers land in Mumbai for their first gig in India

The American pop rock band, the Jonas Brothers, arrived in Mumbai on Saturday. They’re set to perform in the entertainment capital of India for the first time. The three landed in Mumbai on early Saturday morning at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and were seen posing for the paparazzi.

In the videos captured by the paparazzi, Nick can be seen wearing a beige shirt and pants. He opted for white sneakers, a cap and also carried a bag. Kevin wore an olive green T-shirt, black pants and shoes.

Joe opted for an orange T-shirt under a blue shirt and grey trousers. He also wore a cap and black shoes. Before getting inside the car, Nick said “thank you” to those around him.

Netizens were convinced that Nick, who is married to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, is quite comfortable being in India. One user commented: “Nick looks more comfortable and familiar.”

While this is the first time that the Jonas Brothers are performing in India, this is not their first visit to the country. A few fans pointed out how it was a coincidence that Mannara Chopra‘s ‘jiju’ arrived in the city ahead of the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale.

The band will perform in Mumbai at the second edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India on Saturday, and are the headliners for the event.

Other international artistes performing at the festival include OneRepublic, the legendary singer Sting, Halsey, modern dance music duo Jungle, English rock band Royal Blood, American rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian EDM artist Meduza, French house DJ Malaa, and Caribou.

Day 1 of Lollapalooza India is set to be held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.