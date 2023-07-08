scorecardresearch
K-pop powerhouse TXT team up with Jonas Brothers for new single 'Do It Like That'

TOMORROW X TOGETHER teamed up with power-pop Jonas Brothers, and released a fun and energetic single 'Do It Like That' recently.

Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers - Do It Like That _ pic courtesy BIGHIT MUSIC-Pamela Littky

The globally renowned K-Pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER or TXT comprising of members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, Hueningkai in a massive collaboration teamed up with the Grammy nominated power-pop Jonas Brothers, and released a fun and energetic single ‘Do It Like That’ recently. The track was accompanied by a highly playful music video.

Upon releasing the track, the members of TXT shared their thoughts on it, with the group leader Soobin calling Do It Like That’ the “summer anthem of the year” and “a perfect soundtrack to summer.”

Giving his thoughts, Yeonjun said: “I grew up listening to Jonas Brothers’ music so it’s very surreal that we had a chance to collaborate with them on this track. ‘Do It Like That’ has an infectious melody that’ll make everyone want to sing along.”

“‘Do It Like That’ is the first song we recorded in the States. So it was an exciting, new experience,” said Beomgyu who went on to describe the track as “a perfect song to listen to while cruising down the road.”

Taehyn said: “‘Do It Like That’ is a special track for us. I would even call it ‘the collaboration of the year. My favorite part of the track is where Joe Jonas is singing a very fast-paced melody.”

Hueningkai said: “It’s a song that you want to listen to when you’re headed on a trip with your besties or whenever you need to recall the happiest moments in your life.”

The song is an energetic, infectiously catchy, upbeat and witty track mixing up traditional K-pop with a bit of R&B, power-pop and amazingly choreographed dance moves.

Featuring masterful production, the song is produced by the highly popular pop-rock frontman Ryan Tedder who expertly creates a crystal clear sound design that carries a very open sound making the whole track feel incredibly alive.

The song is a power-packed summer dance anthem that explores the sheer thrill of infatuation and its energy and catchiness make it an instant classic.

The collaborative single arrived with an accompanying music video featuring both bands. As soon as a film slate hits, the visual opens with TXT and Jonas Brothers dancing and vibing to the track.

‘Do It Like That’ is now available on all global streaming platforms and on HYBE LABELS’ official YouTube channel.

