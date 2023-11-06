scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

K-pop singer G-Dragon appears for interrogation, denies drug charges

G-Dragon, the former BIGBANG member, has been accused of drug charges. The K-pop artiste recently interacted with the media

By Agency News Desk
G-Dragon appears for interrogation, denies drug charges _pic courtesy news agency
G-Dragon appears for interrogation, denies drug charges _pic courtesy news agency

K-pop artiste G-Dragon, the former BIGBANG member, has been accused of drug charges. The K-pop artiste recently interacted with the media as he arrived for interrogation at the Incheon Metropolitan Police Department on Monday.

He opened up about the ongoing drug use case against him with the media before he appeared for police questioning. As per media reports, he stated that he has no relation to drugs and said that this is the reason why he voluntarily reached the police station to reveal the truth.

As per reports, G-Dragon told the media, “(Reports) of my drug crimes are false. I came here to reveal that truth. I will come out after quickly being investigated.”

He was also asked by the media whether he bleached his hair to avoid getting tested for drugs. He denied the claims and said that he intentionally did not dye his hair. He was also asked about his relations with the case of the doctor who is accused of supplying drugs and an adult entertainment establishment in Gangnam to which he replied, “We will have to see”.

He was seen wearing a black suit, paired with a blue shirt. He rounded up his look with a pair of glasses.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
National Games: Forced to quit tennis due to financial constraints, Siddharth Vishwakarma marks comeback with gold
Next article
Sobhita Dhulipala informs Manish Malhotra on why she was late to Diwali party
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US