K-pop singer Nahee dies at 24, cause unidentified

By Agency News Desk
Popular K-pop singer Nahee has mysteriously died at the age of 24. The cause of death remains unknown. The idol-pop singer’s death was announced on her Instagram in Korean, where her fans mourned her tragic passing and gave their condolences. Neither her agency, nor her family has issued an official statement regarding the cause of Nahee’s death.

Following her death, Nahee’s funeral will take place at the Central Funeral Hall in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do. Back in July, Nahee released her electronic pop track ‘Rose’, which she dedicated to her fans.

Nahee made her debut in 2019 as an independent artiste with the single ‘Blue City’. After achieving mainstream success, the singer then signed up with the music agency Mun Hwa In, sometime in 2020. She later went on to release songs like ‘Blue Night’, ‘Love Note!’ and ‘City Drive’.

As she died at such a young age, many people expressed their regret of not being acquainted with her music prior to her passing. Though her catalogue was short, it was huge enough to make her a big time K-pop sensation, getting her a lot of international mainstream attention.

Nahee being an independent artiste was not entirely bound by the standard K-pop format, which left her a lot more room to experiment with variations of the traditional style. Aside from her label signed songs, she also did pop covers of several songs on her own YouTube channel.

