scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

'Kaali Teri' gets redone again with thumping beats, bling music video

By News Bureau

The famous Punjabi song has got another version, this time by music composer duo Javed-Mohsin, who have given music in Bollywood films like ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ and ‘Shershaah’. Titled ‘Kaali Teri’, the song features Suraj Jumani and Riva Arora showing off their dance moves. Suraj was earlier seen in a song called ‘I Love Dubai’, which was a tribute to the beautiful city of Dubai starring Sania Mirza, Chris Gayle and many popular artists from Dubai.

Speaking about his experience of working on ‘Kaali Teri’, Suraj said: “He had a blast shooting with the magical duo of Bollywood Javed-Mohsin and is grateful to the director Mudassar Khan for making it so much easier and for bringing life to the track.”

‘Kaali Teri’ has been sung by Brijesh Shandilya, Ritu Pathak and Deane Sequeira and has been penned by Danish Sabri. The song has been directed and choreographed by Mudassar Khan, who judged the reality television dance series ‘Dance India Dance’ from season 4 through season 6.

The song, released under Blue Music Label, is available to stream on YouTube.

Previous article
Samsung Galaxy Watch's new feature to allow users stream live video
Next article
Allu Arjun arrives in Vizag for 'Pushpa: The Rule' action sequence shoot
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

News

Amitabh Bachchan meets Ronaldo, Messi before PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI match, netizens go crazy

News

Javed Akhtar: ‘Boycott Bollywood’ won’t help, we are a nation of ‘Movie Bhakts’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US