Kanye West gives surprise performance of new song 'Vultures' in Dubai

By Agency News Desk
Kanye West _ pic courtesy imdb

Rapper Kanye West appeared on stage in Dubai alongside Lil Durk and Ty Dolla Sign, where they gave a surprise performance of their new song ‘Vultures’. The performance took place during Lil Durk’s show at nightclub Blu Dubai, who posted clips of the song on social media.

On the club’s Instagram Stories, West can be seen rapping the song’s incendiary lyrics, including, “How am I anti-Semitic? I just f***** a Jewish b****,” reports ‘Variety’.

West debuted the new song on November 17. It marks his first official release since July 2022’s ‘Hot S***’ with Cardi B and Lil Durk.

In December, West’s career tailspin worsened when he appeared on Alex Jones’ ‘Infowars’ talk show, during which he praised Hitler and made anti-Semitic jokes.

As per ‘Variety’, West’s string of anti-Semitic comments culminated in him being kicked off of Twitter (though he has since been reinstated on Elon Musk’s X), losing his partnership with Adidas.

According to West’s own Instagram post, he lost $2 billion in one day due to his hate speech.

West gave his first performance since the anti-Semitism controversy in August, when he joined Travis Scott on stage during a tour stop in Rome.

Together, West and Scott performed ‘Praise God’ and ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’.

“There is no ‘Utopia’ without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West,” Scott said, referencing his new album.

“There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye.”

