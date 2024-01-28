Kevin Jonas calls Nick 'Jiju' for Indian crowd at Lollapalooza music festival

The American pop rock band Jonas Brothers took to the stage for the first time in India as they performed at the second edition of the multi-genre music festival, ‘Lollapalooza India’ in Mumbai on Saturday.

One standout moment from the gig was Nick’s elder brother Kevin calling him ‘Jiju’ implying that Mumbai is home to him and the three brothers as Nick is married to actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Kevin called Nick, ‘Jiju’ prior to performing the song ‘Waffle House’ from their studio album.

The organisers made a few changes this time with regards to the stage. The Lollapalooza India main stage this time had a ramp spreading all the way to the pit unlike its predecessor.

Prior to the set, the organisers played ‘Galla Goodiyaan’ from the 2015 film ‘Dil Dhadakane Do’ which starred Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

While Nick owned the stage with his vocals, he also shredded on stage as he joined forces with his brother on the lead guitar.

The energy of the performers and the crowd was over the roof. The wind section was killing it right at the front of the stage with trombone, trumpet and soprano saxophone.

They played the song ‘Play My Music’ from the film ‘Camprock’.

Nick said, “As a family we have a deep connection with this beautiful country. I’ve been waiting to be in India for a long long time”, before he pulled off a Vin Diesel as he said, “We consider every single one of you here tonight as family.”