Kumar Sanu's 'Dil Bhi Rone Laga' brings back the charm of the 90s

Kumar Sanu, one of the most revered singers of the 1990s, has released a new track and it is laced with the old world charm enough

By News Bureau

Kumar Sanu, one of the most revered singers of the 1990s, has released a new track and it is laced with the old world charm enough to send the 1990s generation on a nostalgic trip. The song, titled ‘Dil Bhi Rone Laga’ is about love, loss, remembrance and human connection.

Talking about the song, Kumar Sanu said: “It is a beautiful romantic melody, there is a special old world charm to it, something we don’t see and hear very often today.”

The music video of the song features Ali Merchant and Parvati Nair and has been released under the label of United White Flag with its lyrics penned by Kumaar. The lyrics of ‘Dil Bhi Rone Laga’ are hard-hitting and reveal the frustration one feels when they lose their significant other.

Ali Merchant said: “‘Dil Bhi Rone Laga’ communicates how love is a double edged sword that can cause immense pain as well as bring a lot of joy.”

