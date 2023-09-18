scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

‘Kumkum Bhaygya’ actor Gautam Nain turns director for music video

Gautam Nain, who was previously seen in TV show, ‘Kumkum Bhaygya’, is happy to explore the profession of a director

By Agency News Desk
Gautam Nain turns director for music video
Gautam Nain turns director for music video _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor Gautam Nain, who was previously seen in TV show, ‘Kumkum Bhaygya’, is happy to explore the profession of a director. The actor has directed ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ fame Mohammad Nazim Khilji and model Mahi Chaudhary in the music video, ‘Bagula’ produced under the banner of Buddies Productions. The song is sung, composed and written by popular singer Aditya Kalkal.

He said: “After essaying different roles in television shows and music videos, organising events in Indonesia along with my wife (Foreign actress Soffie Marchu) and previously hosting a celebrity chat show. I wanted to do something different and new. Hence direction.”

“I guess this will enhance my acting abilities. I came up with a concept of the song, and I’m glad that today it’s streaming. I hope audience show me same love and support.”

Talking about returning to acting, Gautam who has also acted in shows like ‘Chandra Nandini’, ‘Waaris’ among others added: “The actor inside me will be always alive and I never to take my acting skills for granted.”

“I worship this art and always crave to grow more versatile. After doing TV shows, I don’t want repeat myself in same action. I look to explore if anything very interesting comes my way I’ll for sure lock it, he it is on any platform say TV, OTT or bollywood movies. I would love to act.”

The song was released yesterday on September 17 and was shot in Basi, Baghpat in association with Gain Production Pvt Ltd.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tim Cook says 'there are some things he doesn't like about Elon Musk's X'
Next article
Karanvir Bohra gets emotional as Mumbai's old double-decker buses go out of service
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US