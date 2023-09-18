‘Kumkum Bhaygya’ actor Gautam Nain turns director for music video

Actor Gautam Nain, who was previously seen in TV show, ‘Kumkum Bhaygya’, is happy to explore the profession of a director. The actor has directed ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ fame Mohammad Nazim Khilji and model Mahi Chaudhary in the music video, ‘Bagula’ produced under the banner of Buddies Productions. The song is sung, composed and written by popular singer Aditya Kalkal.

He said: “After essaying different roles in television shows and music videos, organising events in Indonesia along with my wife (Foreign actress Soffie Marchu) and previously hosting a celebrity chat show. I wanted to do something different and new. Hence direction.”

“I guess this will enhance my acting abilities. I came up with a concept of the song, and I’m glad that today it’s streaming. I hope audience show me same love and support.”

Talking about returning to acting, Gautam who has also acted in shows like ‘Chandra Nandini’, ‘Waaris’ among others added: “The actor inside me will be always alive and I never to take my acting skills for granted.”

“I worship this art and always crave to grow more versatile. After doing TV shows, I don’t want repeat myself in same action. I look to explore if anything very interesting comes my way I’ll for sure lock it, he it is on any platform say TV, OTT or bollywood movies. I would love to act.”

The song was released yesterday on September 17 and was shot in Basi, Baghpat in association with Gain Production Pvt Ltd.