Lakshmi Manchu releases rendition of Adi Shankara's hymn on Shivaratri

Lakshmi Manchu, who is busy with the post-production of 'Agninakshatram' sprung a surprise on Shivaratri with a track titled 'Nirvanashatakam', an ode to Lord Shiva.

By Glamsham Editorial
Lakshmi Manchu - Nirvana Shatakam - Maha Shivarathri Special Song _ pic courtesy yt

Actor, producer & philanthropist Lakshmi Manchu who is in the middle of the post production of her film ‘Agninakshatram’ and preparing for her annual fund raiser fashion show has surprised us with a song. A solo track titled ‘Nirvanashatakam’, which is an ode to Lord Shiva. Lakshmi released the song on occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Shot in the holy ghats of Varanasi, Nirvanashatakam, is an expression of Lakshmi’s love for Shiva. Adi Shankara Charya is the original creator of the song Nirvana Shatakam also known as Atma Shatakam. It is based concept of Non-Dualism and Shunya which has been the core of many religious philosophies.

The actor is known to have hit the path of spirituality since her nineth grade and creating the song came naturally to her. Nirvanashatakam is a high-octane number which is also all encompassing and sombre at the same. The lyrics of the song are a mix of Telugu and English where the English part comes as a rap to translate the profound lyrics for a larger audience.

Lakshmi said, “I started mulling on this song around the birth of my daughter, “Nirvana” which is where my spiritual journey accelerated. The name Nirvana became even more meaningful to me after hearing the song. It is beautiful to realize that we are pure consciousness and bliss. I have been to Kailasha thrice and did full parikramas, took dips at Manas Sarovar Lake. Learning more about Shiva, visiting holy places where it’s believed to be Shiva’s home has helped me connect and discover my true self. Very recently I got the chance to visit Bhinmal, which is on the border of Rajasthan, Pakistan and Gujarat. It just turned out as a serene and spiritual experience”.

When asked Lakshmi Manchu about this special gift to Shiva, she says, ” I am very proud of making this song. I spent so much time finding myself and discover the true purpose of being that I had to put it out there. I wanted to reflect all of the knowledge I’ve gained throughout my spiritual journey. When I heard original Nirvanashatakam, it moved me and since then I have been trying to dig deeper and chase happiness within me. I think it was time to shower all the love I’ve experienced in this song.”

She singed off by saying, “Aside the fact the Nirvanashatakam is an ode to Shiva it also emerged out of love and the desire to find happiness within oneself. And there isn’t a better day to express my love for Shiva than the day he is believed to be born – Maha Shivratri. Nirvanashatakam, lyrically will help everyone look deep within themselves and challenge them to be in sync with their mind. The song will definitely be your spiritual calling. This song helped me to understand more about life and question my own existence. I hope more people listen to this song and the works of Adishankaracharya, which are still relevant today despite being thousands of years old. This is my ode to Lord Shiva, who I deeply connect with. It is a dream come true to sing this song and to have visited Kasi to shoot the video. I share this with you now and forever“.

Lakshmi’s has dabbled in playback earlier as well. Her song titled Yandiroo from the movie Dongaata also landed her a Celebrity Singer Award organized by ETV.

