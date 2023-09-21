Lana Del Rey clarifies viral Waffle House video, says she wished her album became as viral

Pop singer Lana Del Rey has addressed a viral moment that depicted her as an employee at the Waffle House. Addressing the viral video, she jokingly said that she wished her album could go viral.

When asked if she was surprised such a harmless thing generated so much attention, Lana joked that she wished the same things had happened to her album.

She laughingly said: “I wish my album had gone as viral. I woke up to, like, 10,000 texts the next morning — some from folks I had not heard from for 10 years. ‘Saw your picture at the Waffle House!’ (Laughing.) I was like, ‘Did you hear the new album?’ “

Months after creating an online buzz with photos of her wearing the Southern chain’s familiar uniform, she has cleared things up that she never intended to work a shift at the popular restaurant chain in Alabama, but she was offered a shirt.

“We were on our third hour, and the servers asked, ‘Do you guys want shirts?’” to which she said “Hell yeah! We were thrilled,” Aceshowbiz reported.

The manager of the Waffle House posted a short clip of the 38-year- old — ‘Young and Beautiful’ singer on Facebook back in July. A fan account also shared some snaps of the singer preparing coffee and posing with fans to Instagram.

Though brief, Lana managed to get a taste of taking on a regular job.

“This guy, a regular, comes in every day and orders two things, so they were like, ‘Just go get it for him!’ I brought him a Coke. No ice. And an empty cup,” she recalled.

After being recorded, the singer insisted that she wasn’t aware at the time that she was being filmed.

“For dip,” she clarified, miming a spit of chewing tobacco over a Coke of her own.

“I didn’t see anyone take a video of me.”