Lekka’s new wedding song ‘Le Jaana’ released

By Glamsham Editorial
Jjust Music, led by Jackky Bhagnani, has released a new song for this wedding season called ‘Le Jaana,’ featuring and sung by pop singer Lekka. The upbeat and catchy dance number was directed & choreographed by Mudassar Khan and composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas with lyrics by Kumaar.

Jjust has been at the helm of producing superhit songs in 2022, with songs such as Mashooka, ‘Barsaat,’ ‘Jaisa Tum Chaho,’ and ‘Nain Ronde Rehende. ‘Strap,’ which introduced the label’s pop singer, Lekka, was also well received. With their new song ‘Le Jaana,’ Jjust Label and Lekka are ready to light up the stage this wedding season.

Lekka, the singer, commented on the song’s release “I’m overjoyed to see how much our fans have enjoyed our music in the past, and I’m hopeful that ‘Le Jaana’ will become a favourite among music fans at upcoming weddings. It’s a fun song with lots of foot tapping. It’s great to collaborate with Jackky Bhagnani, a new-age music entrepreneur, once more.”

The founder of Jjust Music, Jackky Bhagnani, further made a comment about the song: “Lekka has a fresh zestful voice, she understands the rhythm of the song and brings exuberance and a verve to the song,” We want “Le Jaana” to be enjoyed by everyone, not just at weddings, but also on other occasions and by people of all ages, from children to the elderly.

Le Jaana, a new single from Jjust Music, written by Kumaar, performed by Lekka, choreographed and directed by Mudassar Khan, is now available on Jjust Music’s Youtube Channel.

