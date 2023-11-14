scorecardresearch
Liam Payne’s girlfriend says she “manifested” their relationship when she was 10

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy "manifested" their relationship when she was 10-year-old.

By Agency News Desk
Singer-songwriter Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy “manifested” their relationship when she was 10-year-old.

The former One Direction star, 29, has been dating the 24-year-old model for a year now, and it turns out she’s loved him since she was a child, reports Female First UK.

In a TikTok video on Monday, Kateshared a popsicle stick with a drawing of a brown haired man wearing a white shirt and jeans with the label “Liam”.

Katesaid: “I am the best manifester, and I’m going to show you why. I drew this when I was 10 years old. It’s a popsicle stick — I don’t know why — of Liam”.

She then moved the camera into her “childhood bedroom where I literally drew this”, and revealed Liam lying on her bed.

As per Female First UK, they both laughed as she joked: “Careful what you wish for.”

Liam — who has son Bear, six, with ex Cheryl — previously blasted a troll who claimed his girlfriend was a gold-digger only interested in his fortune.

Sharing a screengrab of the message on his Instagram stories on Christmas Day last year, he replied: “Gotta say you could tell me anything and I couldn’t be turned, I’ve never felt a love like I do for Katelyn. We make each other better people. If it was just for the money I’d give her all of it. “It’s not though (please remember I’m hella sexy) and I know I’m fun and a lovable person.”

He further mentioned, “And I don’t give a f*** to say that for the first time in my life I’m happy to be me and that’s priceless.”

In September, Kate was by his side after the ‘Strip That Down’ hitmaker was struck down by agonising kidney pain while on holiday in Lake Como. She later confirmed the singer had been released from hospital and was doing well. She told her TikTok followers: “He is doing so much better. He is out of the hospital and he is in good hands.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
