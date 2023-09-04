Lil Wayne releases new single ‘Kat Food’

Today, 5x GRAMMY Award-winning music mogul Lil Wayne serves up a brand-new single entitled ‘Kat Food’. The track’s ominous production underlines Wayne’s instantly recognizable delivery. He tears through the beat, dropping one quotable lyric after another, skills that have catapulted him to global stardom.

Next up, Wayne will perform at the 2023 MTV VMA Awards after receiving a nomination in ‘Best Hip-Hop’ for ‘Kant Nobody’ ft. Swizz Beatz and DMX. Wayne will receive the ‘BMI Icon Award’ at the 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on September 6. Meanwhile, he notably graced the cover of Billboard in honour of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary and was inducted into the Billboard Hip-Hop Hall of Fame.

The announcement comes in the midst of Lil Wayne’s critically acclaimed, sold-out Welcome to Tha Carter Tour. Wayne kicked off 2023 by receiving the prestigious Global Impact Award at The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective Pre-GRAMMY event. He released the hard-hitting track ‘Kant Nobody’ featuring DMX, produced by Swizz Beatz, as well as delivered explosive verses on Swizz’s Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 with the track “This Sh*t Right Here.”

About Lil Wayne & Young Money Entertainment

Lil Wayne rewrote the entire game in his image – his reigning prevalence in the music industry has managed to influence millions across the globe for decades and his career has only continued to expand from there.

The five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum rap icon, Young Money Entertainment founder, acclaimed author, pro-skater, philanthropist, and history-making superstar continues to leave an indelible tattoo on the culture. He has cemented his legacy forever as “one of the best-selling artists of all time,” tallying sales in excess of 100 million records worldwide with 35 million albums and 90 million digital tracks sold in the United States alone.

In 2022, Wayne earned his first Diamond certification from the RIAA with his generational smash hit “Lollipop” feat. Static Major. Not to mention, he has garnered 26 BET Awards, 4 Billboard Music Awards, 7 MTV Awards, 4 Soul Train Awards and 52 BMI Awards, as well as having recently received the Global Impact Award at The Recording Academy Honours Presented By The Black Music Collective.

He’s slated to be named a BMI Icon Award at the forthcoming 2023 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, and was given the title R&B/Hip-Hop Songwriter of the Year consecutively in 2008 and 2009, and again in 2011 and 2013.

With a discography highlighted by five career-spanning #1 debuts beginning with 2008’s 6x platinum, 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning opus Tha Carter III and its 5x platinum, 2011 successor Tha Carter IV, he released the latest version of the series – Tha Carter V – in 2018. Not only did it clinch #1 on the Billboard 200, but it also achieved “the second-largest streaming week for an album in history.”

Every song on the track list charted on the Billboard Hot 100 as he became “the first artist to debut two songs in the top 5.” His accomplishments bulldozed the way for his thirteenth full-length album, Funeral, a year later.

Simultaneously, Wayne owns and operates Young Money Entertainment as C.E.O., the company that ignited the careers of some of the most successful, admired artists of all time – Tyga, Drake, Nicki Minaj. His business ventures expanded into philanthropy after committing his efforts to the One Family Foundation, a nonprofit aimed towards youth mentorship.

He also created Young Money APAA Sports, which provides agency and marketing services to professional athletes worldwide. Wayne is also an owner of Bumbu, an authentic Caribbean rum. In addition, he has permeated the fashion industry through his partnership with Ethika.