Madonna gets special shoutout from Beyonce at Renaissance Tour concert

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 2 (IANS) Queen of pop Madonna attended Beyonce Knowles’ New Jersey show, in one of her first major public appearances since her hospitalisation five weeks ago.

Madonna, who confessed she’s “lucky to be alive” this week, attended the Grammy winner’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ stop in East Rutherford, and received a special shoutout from the ‘Formation’ singer.

“Big shoutout to the Queen. Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you,” Beyonce could be heard gushing in a viral clip on Twitter while performing ‘Break My Soul’, the song Madonna featured on a remix of last year, Aceshowbiz reported.

Later, two music queens met up backstage where they posed for a photo along with Madonna’s kids — twins Stella and Estere, 10, and daughter Mercy, 17 — and Beyoncé’s youngest daughter, Rumi, 5.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Madonna, 64, posted snapshots of the meeting.

Along with a snapshot of her view of the stage, Madonna wrote, “Thank You Queen B. for your magnificent show!”

In the backstage photo, Queen Bey stood centre as she wore what looked like a silk black robe. At her right stood Madonna, who rocked fishnets and combat boots with a colourful shorts and top set and a black corset. Her 17-year-old daughter Mercy beamed with pride as she wore a blue and white jacket with white pants.

Stella and Estere also appeared to be thrilled to spend time with the ‘Single Ladies’ hitmaker. Rumi wore a silver tank top with denim shorts.

Madonna was hospitalised on June 24, leading to cancellation of her ‘Celebration Tour’. She was in the ICU for the treatment of a “serious bacterial infection”.

–IANS

anv/dan

Agency News Desk
