MC Square’s ‘Gurjari’ blends desi Haryanvi flavour with international vibe

Rapper MC Square has released a new track titled ‘Gurjari’. The track has been co-produced by the British record producer Alan Sampson and ADP and it explores themes of romance and relationships through the rapper’s vernacular poetry.

Alan Sampson is known for his work on Zayn Malik’s ‘Mind of Mine’ album and collaborations with Jay Sean, and ADP has earlier collaborated with artistes like Krept & Konan and M.I.A.

Advertisement

‘Gurjari’ blends modern Hip-Hop, rock, and pop influences while staying true to MC Square’s Haryanvi roots.

Expressing his excitement, MC Square stated, “The collaboration with Alan Sampson and Amish (ADP) has made the whole experience extraordinary. We’ve blended the desi Haryanvi flavour with an international vibe, and I am sure listeners will be surprised.

- Advertisement -

“Eagerly waiting for everyone to listen to ‘Gurjari’ and add it to their playlist. Not just that, I would like to give a huge shout out to Rupan Bal who directed the amazing music video along with the team of Dilpreet VFX Films who created magic with the visuals.”

He added, “We had a great time shooting for the music video in Canada, and Gurnaz was exceptional in it. I hope this team effort makes the song a hit.”

- Advertisement -

The track has been released under the label of Def Jam India.