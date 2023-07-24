scorecardresearch
Monsoon track 'Barkha' has strong influences of Bengali folk music

Sunidhi Chauhan, lyricist Irshad Kamil and singer-composer Arijit Singh have joined the forces for their latest song 'Barkha'.

Playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan, lyricist Irshad Kamil and singer-composer Arijit Singh have joined the forces for their latest song ‘Barkha’.

The track has strong influences of Bengali folk music and is a celebration of love and the memories of a love that come alive with the monsoon and drop on the arid landscape of subconscious.

Taking a departure from the usual music, ‘Barkha’ makes good use of a melody and the murki crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and later by Arijit towards the antra.

The music video of the song features Elisha Mayor and Rishav Basu and has been shot in the bylanes of Jiaganj in West Bengal.

The video captures the tone of the song, as it sees the two actors exude an earthy and endearing chemistry. It tells the story of jilted lovers who reconcile being overwhelmed by their memories of the monsoon

Talking about the track, Sunidhi said: ” ‘Barkha’ is not just a song, but a mood and a character in itself. This soothing tune talks about love, separation, reunion and so much more. We are paying an ode to the monsoon as well as the emotions connected with rains. It was an absolute delight collaborating with Arijit on this track, and I am looking forward to listeners experiencing the timeless magic of this song.”

Speaking about the journey behind the lyrics of the song, Irshad Kamil shared that penning the lyrics for ‘Barkha’ made him “very nostalgic”.

“Rains are much more than a season, they are an emotion for so many people. I wanted to imbibe those emotions into the lyrics, and I hope listeners all over the country connect with the sublime theme of this song,” he said.

Distributed by Saregama India Ltd., ‘Barkha’ has been released under the label of Oriyon Music.

