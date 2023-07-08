scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Motley Crue wrap up the European leg of their World Tour in Glasgow

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 8 (IANS) American heavy metal legends Motley Crue have wrapped up the European part of their world tour in Glasgow where they participated with the English hard rock legends Def Leppard.

Wrapping up their European tour, Motley Crue took to Instagram and captioned: “Rainy night in Glasgow!! And that’s a wrap for the European leg of THE WORLD TOUR! A massive Thank You to the thousands of you who came out to these 22 shows all across Europe – it’s been an epic run!”

Thanking Def Leppard, they further added: “Huge shout out to our friends Def Leppard for sharing this journey with us. Looking forward to some US summer shows next before we head over to Japan and Australia this Fall! Crueheads for life. Thank you!”

Motley Crue have been touring Europe for a while now, and have travelled across the continent performing shows in Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland, Germany and the UK, among other European nations.

One of the best selling bands of all time, Motley Crue has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and were all the rage in the ’80s. Pioneers of the glam metal scene, the band is famous for their crazy rock-star life for which they were scorned but also earned a lot of notoriety.

The band was among the first in the metal scene to blend pop elements into heavy music while donning an androgynous look which was later adopted by several other bands in LA such as Dokken and Quiet Riot.

Writing some of the most iconic songs of 1980’s, the band is known for global hits such as ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’, ‘Looks That Kill’ and ‘Dr. Feelgood’.

–IANS

anv/aa/khz

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Payal Dev set to collaborate with Udit Narayan for new monsoon track ‘Baarishon’
Next article
Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' crosses 90 mn sign-ups
This May Also Interest You
News

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer shows marriage of teacher with student going awry

Technology

Indian startup ecosystem logs lowest funding in 4 years

News

Dolly Parton says she will never be as old as she is

News

When you come out of ‘Bigg Boss’ house, you emerge stronger, says Manu Punjabi

News

Ellie Fanning says as a teenager, she was rejected for a role because she wasn't 'sexy enough'

News

Janhvi Kapoor says visit to Auschwitz left a long-lasting impression on her

Health & Lifestyle

Coffee gives brain 'special' boost, even beyond caffeine content: Study

News

Gary Oldman quit his booze once he realised he was going to die from alcoholism

News

Nitesh Tiwari reveals the war scene from the ‘Bawaal’ was the toughest

News

Nitesh Tiwari asked Varun Dhawan to never prep for ‘Bawaal’

News

Johnny Depp takes stage at Manchester AO Arena with his band Hollywood Vampires

News

Sir Elton John ends his final tour in an epic, flamboyant fashion in Sweden

Technology

11, 13-inch iPad Pro with OLED display may enter mass production early 2024

News

Varun Dhawan says his dog Joey has created ‘Bawaal’ in his life, has grounded him

News

Jonah Hill's ex brands actor 'misogynist' after he asked her not to post bikini snaps

News

'Downton Abbey' villain Nigel Harman to star in dance show 'Strictly'

News

Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer talks about war in love with sprinkle of history

News

Varun, Janhvi's 'Bawaal' trailer tells of war in love, with sprinkle of history

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US