Mouni Roy teams up with Jubin Nautiyal, Payal Dev for Bengali influenced track 'Dotara'

Mouni Roy teams up with playback singer Jubin Nautiyal and music composer Payal Dev for the song 'Dotara' which hit the airwaves on Tuesday.

By News Bureau

Actress Mouni Roy teams up with playback singer Jubin Nautiyal and music composer Payal Dev for the song ‘Dotara’ which hit the airwaves on Tuesday. The track is sprinkled with Bengali flavour and presents the electrifying chemistry between Jubin and Mouni, who don interesting avatars, while indulging them in a yesteryear narrative.

Talking about the song, Mouni said: “‘Dotara’ takes you on a ride back in time and into a different era. I felt like a princess with these regal looks and the vibe on the set was something else. It’s a fun and beautiful music video.”

The music video for the song has been directed by B.L.M Studios with its music composed by Payal Dev.

The lyrics have been penned by Vayu, and have a contemporary feel.

Jubin said: “It’s a pleasure working with Payal Dev and our collaborations have always been well received. I had a fun time donning a new getup and role playing in the music video alongside Mouni Roy. We had a blast on sets and I can’t wait for the audience’s reaction.”

Payal said: “Jubin Nautiyal and I always enjoy teaming up and ‘Dotara’ was another such great collaboration. We also brought in a Bengali essence with some lyrics in Bengali that makes this track really distinct and standout.”

‘Dotara’ presented by T-Series is sung by Jubin and Payal. The track is out on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Virat Kohli was nervous during first meeting with Anushka Sharma
Explained: What causes long Covid breathing problems
Entertainment Today

