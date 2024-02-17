Munawar Faruqui, Hina Khan to star in music video ‘Halki Halki Si’, drop romantic poster

Ex ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants Hina Khan and Munawar Faruqui, who were recently spotted shooting in Kolkata, on Saturday gave the first glimpse of their upcoming project, which is a music video titled ‘Halki Halki Si’.

The duo took to their social media accounts and shared the first poster of their song.

The romantic poster shows the duo holding hands, while they are gazing towards the sky, sitting against the beautiful backdrop of the iconic Howrah Bridge of Kolkata.

Hina is wearing a blue saree, with silver oxidised ornaments, while she rests her head on Munawar’s shoulder.

The winner of recently concluded ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Munawar is sporting a beige shirt and matching Nehru-collared jacket.

The poster is captioned as: “Embrace the gentle whispers of affection with the Halki Halki Si… Teaser out on February 20 at 11 a.m. Exclusively on @Playdmfofficial YouTube Channel.”

The song is sung by Asees Kaur, and Saaj Bhatt. The lyricist and music composer is Sanjeev Chaturvedi, while the video is shot by A Tru Makers Film.

Presented by Anshul Garg, the teaser of the song will be released on February 20 at 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, Hina was the first runner up of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’. She was last seen as a challenger in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.

The actress will be next seen in the English and Hindi bilingual movie ‘Country of Blind’.