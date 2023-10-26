scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Naezy says he is trying to express feelings in respectful way with 'Mallika'

Naved Shaikh, released latest track, ‘Mallika’ on Thursday.

By Agency News Desk
Naezy says he is trying to express feelings in respectful way with 'Mallika' _ pic courtesy news agency
Naezy says he is trying to express feelings in respectful way with 'Mallika' _ pic courtesy news agency

Rapper Naved Shaikh, who is popularly known as Naezy, released latest track, ‘Mallika’ on Thursday. The track reflects his effort to portray the feelings of men who struggle to express their love.

Naezy’s music consistently explores socio-political issues, with songs like ‘Haq Hai,’ ‘Tragedy Mein Comedy,’ and ‘Azaad Hu Mein’ addressing the challenges faced by the common man in his life.

However, the singer notes that the tone of ‘Mallika’ is tender, focusing less on themes of gangs, money, or politics and more on the theme of love.

Talking about the song, Naezy said: “In today’s world approaching a girl is questionable. A lot of people are doing it wrong. With ‘Mallika’ I am trying to express my feelings in a respectful way which is both fun and acceptable, which will set an atmosphere where girls are respected like queens and respecting women should be the new trend.”

The rapper further said: “I aim to connect with those who may find it challenging to express their love, especially the quiet ones whose words often remain unspoken, and those who fear judgement or rejection when they open up about their feelings.”

Launched in association with Saregama India Ltd, ‘Mallika’ is available on Saregama Music YouTube channel and all major audio streaming platforms.

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Suriya confirms collaboration with Sudha Kongara, G V Prakash in ‘Suriya43’
Next article
Manish Sureshkumar, Madhwin Kamath score upset wins enroute to quarters at Men’s World Tennis
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US