Nawazuddin Siddiqui adds his own style in dance steps, says choreographer Rajit Dev

Choreographer Rajit Dev, who has worked with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the song ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’, said that the latter is not only a brilliant actor, but also adds his own style in the dance steps.

Nawazuddin and Shehnaaz Gill’s new song ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’ has touched 13 million views, and is currently trending at number two on the Youtube. The song has been sung by B Praak and directed by Arvindr Khaira, and choreographed by Rajit, the same team that had earlier worked on popular track ‘Baarish Ki Jaaye’.

Speaking about working with Nawazuddin for the second time, Rajit said: “This is my second time working with Nawaz sir. He is not someone who is known for his dance but it was a great experience nonetheless. The first time was ‘Baarish Ki Jaaye’ which was a huge hit and the hook step went viral on Instagram.”

“So, I knew exactly how much I wanted Nawaz Sir to dance. I ensured that the hookstep will look good on him. Being such a brilliant actor, he makes the steps his own, and adds in his own style,” he said.

Rajit further shared that he is glad to work with Shehnaaz. “We couldn’t add her dance in the video due to the character and the director’s brief. But I got an idea on set and made her do some beautiful twirls around Nawaz sir. It’s like a dream sequence.”

“She was so amazing that she made that shot look beautiful with her vibrant presence. This is my second project with her. I can’t talk much about the other one but that one is a superb song too,” he said.

The team of the song had completed the shooting in just two days. Rajit also shared that he loved the fact that he had worked with B Praak and Arvindr prior to this project.

“This team is a dream team. They are wonderful and talented artistes. We have a great bond. Arvindr knows how much value I add to their songs so he lets me take charge on sets. He’s always up for my ideas and suggestions. B Praak is also very sweet and we have a mutual respect for each other. This is the second song from the album. First was with Akshay Kumar and Amyra Dastur ‘Kya Loge Tum’ which is also a current hit,” he added.