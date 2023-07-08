scorecardresearch
Payal Dev set to collaborate with Udit Narayan for new monsoon track ‘Baarishon’

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) With the onset of monsoon, playback singer Payal Dev will be collaborating with veteran singer Udit Narayan in her new track ‘Baarishon’.

Talking about working with the legendary singer, Payal expressed her excitement and said, “I’m so excited for ‘Baarishon’, singing with Udit Narayan ji is a dream come true.”

She further mentioned, “We have grown up listening to his voice and even now, I was in awe when he recorded the song. A true gentleman and a very humble musician, that is Udit Narayan for you.”

Produced by Aditya Dev and with lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag, the music video for the track features actors Akanksha Puri and Sharad Malhotra.

On working with Akanksha and Sharad, Payal said, “They were amazing to work with. They are very professional and understanding. Since it was already raining, there were many halts in the shoot but they shot for extra hours and made sure the shoot was done as per the director’s discretion. Audience will love their chemistry in the video.”

Music producer Aditya spoke of working with Udit Narayan and said, “It was a great experience because in the 90s, most of the hit songs have been in his voice, and there’s a connection that exists with his voice from childhood. We’ve grown up listening to him, and he gave his voice to this song, which felt very magical. When Payal composed this song, she said that we will have Uditji on board for this, and we imagined him for this song.”

“When he sang it, he added an extra edge to the song, it was fun recording with him as he narrated his stories and experience of his Bollywood journey, and more,” he added.

Made in association with Apni Dhun label, the video will release on July 11, 2023.

