Pranati Rai Prakash sings a love song with ukulele

Actress Pranati Rai Prakash has shared a love song on the occasion of Valentine’s Day on Wednesday. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself crooning the song while playing the ukulele. The song has been written and sung by Pranati herself, and it encapsulates the warmth and tenderness of affection.

Talking about the song, she said, “As an artist, pouring my heart into every lyric, every note, and every melody of this special Valentine’s Day song has been an exhilarating journey. It’s a composition intertwined with a piece of my soul with love, longing, and the beauty of romance. I hope it resonates with the romantics! Happy Valentine’s Day, my dear ones. Let the music of love bind us all together.”

Sharing the post on her social media, Pranati wrote: “Happy Valentines Day peeps. I love matters of love! I know who my soulmate will be! The one for whom all my lyrics will fit just fine! Some songs are happy, some sad, some light up the heart, some break it bad, isn’t that how love too is? My friend told me something hilarious the other day! I asked him what’s love? What’s the relationship? He said, ‘It’s love when you want to kill that person but you still can’t stop caring for them’.”

The actress added: “I thought that love is actually peace and beauty, however, this line coming from a wise friend makes me rethink my ideas of love. Well, much to grow, much to know! Until then, celebrate the happy flattering notes!”