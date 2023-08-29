Sachin-Jigar release ‘Helo Maro’, a perfect homage to their Gujarati roots!

Dynamic duo Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, better known as Sachin-Jigar, have released their latest musical masterpiece, ‘Helo Maro’. This highly anticipated piece is a wonderful applaud to the foundations of Gujarati culture that is destined to spark the folk music industry.

The video shot in the picturesque locations of Gujarat Dholavira-Kutch (Gujarat) truly combines with the soul of the song. ‘Helo Maro,’ starring Sachin Sanghvi and Pranali Mistry and composed by Sachin-Jigar, shows their artistic prowess. The song has a refreshing charm to it along with Sachin’s soothing vocals.

While speaking about the song Sachin-Jigar jointly said, “We believe that no matter how far you venture, home is where your heart belongs. ‘Helo Maro’ is a musical journey that brings you back to your roots, capturing the essence of homecoming. With the scenic beauty of ‘Dholavira-Kutch (Gujarat)’ as our backdrop, we hope this song helps you find your way back home and ignites a sense of belonging.”

The song is a perfect blend between traditional Gujarati folk music and contemporary beats providing an ensemble that makes it a favourite of people across all ages.

With ‘Helo Maro,’ Sachin-Jigar have created not only a song, but also a tribute to the power of music as an instrument of unity. Their ability to weave together the threads of history and innovation shows their loyalty to cultural preservation while pushing creative boundaries.