scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Shakti Arora, Malvi Malhotra to be seen romancing in 'Darshan Deja Ni'

By News Bureau

‘Kundali Bhagya’ actor Shakti Arora and model-actress Malvi Malhotra are coming together for their upcoming music video ‘Darshan Deja Ni’. The Punjabi track brings out a romantic chemistry between Shakti and Malvi.

The ‘Udaan’ actress can be seen dressed in a floral dress while she hugs Shakti in the poster. The rain falling around them and making them wet resonates with the romantic feel of the song.

Talking about the song, Malvi says: “I’m excited for the song, ‘Darshan Deja Ni’ which is releasing soon. It was great working with the cast and crew and everyone was just like family. The song is a beautiful melody, it speaks about love in a Unique and soft way that makes you just want to keep listening. I’m sure everyone is going to love it.”

Sung by Anmol Dhandra, the music is composed by Cheetah, lyrics are by Muraad. The Punjabi number is produced by Tarun Codin and Akshay Kapoor under the label Chill Vibes Music. It is releasing on January 27.

Previous article
Tillotama Shome reveals why she hasn’t yet seen ‘The Night Manager’ original
Next article
Esha Gaur makes Bollywood singing debut with ‘1920: Horrors of the Heart’
This May Also Interest You
Sports

I-League 2022/23: Churchill Brothers eye top four spot with win over Real Kashmir

Sports

Round-up: Desert Vipers' Alex Hales sets the stage on fire in ILT20

Sports

Watson, Tharanga, Albie Morkel, Dinda sign up for LLC Masters in Qatar

Sports

La Liga: Four things we learned in Spain's Matchday 18 (Analysis)

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Korea fight back from 2-goal deficit to beat Argentina in shoot-out, reach quarters

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala Minister visits Thiruvanthapuram Zoo where 53 spotted deer, black bucks died

Sports

CCI Snooker Classic: Impressive Digvijay tames Priyank 4-0; Srini stuns Gurbaxani

Sports

Topchi defeat MD Polo on Day 1 of ARC Challenge Cup Polo 2023

News

Tollywood actor Sudheer Varma dies by suicide

News

Esha Gaur makes Bollywood singing debut with ‘1920: Horrors of the Heart’

News

Tillotama Shome reveals why she hasn’t yet seen ‘The Night Manager’ original

Sports

Ireland men to play first Test in three years on Bangladesh tour

News

‘In your light, I learn how to love’: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul now officially man and wife

Technology

Delhi HC notice to Centre on plea challenging blocking of website 'Dowry Calculator'

Sports

Mohammed Shami ordered to pay monthly alimony to estranged wife

Sports

ICC rescinds demerit point given to Rawalpindi pitch for Pakistan-England Test

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab CM to dedicate 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics on Jan 27

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Germany outplay France 5-1 to seal berth in quarterfinals

Sports

Learning language of coaching from Shane, Robin, and James, says MI Emirates' batting coach Parthiv Patel

Technology

ChatGPT's paid version available for $42 a month for some early users

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US