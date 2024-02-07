Shankar Mahadevan on Grammy win: ‘Dreams do come true’

Music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan has expressed his gratitude with a heart-felt note after his and Zakir Hussain’s Shakti band Shakti won the Best Global Music Album award at the Grammys 2024. He said that this is the moment from which he can say that dreams do come true.

Mahadevan took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from Grammy 2024 and said that he never imagined that a band from where he learnt his music would eventually win a Grammy.

He wrote alongside a picture where he is seen posing with a golden gramophone: “WE DID IT. I never imagined that a band from where I have learnt my music and my musical aesthetics would be the band with whom I would eventually perform and win a Grammy. This is the moment from which I can easily say that dreams do come true.

“Shakti was a dream which came true! Thank you Almighty for making this happen! It’s truly ‘THIS MOMENT.’”

Mahadevan and Zakir’s band, which features guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, gave a heartening speech.

He said: “Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends and India. India, we are proud of you.”

He added: “Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife, whom every note of my music is dedicated to.”