Tom Holland is returning to stage play with 'Romeo And Juliet'

February 7, 2024
0
(0)
Tom Holland will be back on the stage with a new production of 'Romeo and Juliet'.

Hollywood star Tom Holland, who began his career playing the title role in ‘Billy Elliot: The Musical’, will be back on the stage with a new production of ‘Romeo and Juliet’. He will be returning to the stage as the male lead in The Jamie Lloyd Company’s new version of the William Shakespeare classic.

“Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world. It is an honour to welcome him back to the West End,” director Jamie Lloyd said, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The play tells the tragic tale of star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet in fourteenth-century Verona.

After ‘Billy Elliot the Musical’, Holland made his film debut in the disaster drama ‘The Impossible’ as a teenage tourist trapped in a tsunami. He gained the spotlight with the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise in the MCU starting with ‘Captain America: Civil War’. Later, he was then seen in films such as ‘Unchartered’, ‘The Devil All the Time’ and ‘Cherry’ among many others.

