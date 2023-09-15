Sia says she was 'severely depressed' following her divorce

Singer-songwriter Sia has revealed that she went through a period of depression following her divorce from Erik Anders Lang after two years of marriage. “Well, actually, the truth is that I had just been every now and again writing a song here or there for the last six, seven years,” said the songwriter while discussing her forthcoming album ‘Reasonable Woman’, reports People magazine.

Sia spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 saying, “I got divorced and that really threw me for a loop. That was such a dark time that I was in bed for three years, really, really severely depressed. And so I couldn’t really do anything for that period of time.”

The ‘Reasonable Woman’ will mark the Grammy winner’s first album release since 2016’s ‘This Is Acting’. While the album is expected to be released in spring 2024, the singer dropped a single from the album titled ‘Gimme Love’ on Wednesday.

Speaking about how she was able to get herself to record the new music, Siasaid she started by recording “just little bits and pieces here and there”.

“And then, finally, it just turned out we had enough songs to make an album, enough good ones,” she explained, quoted by People.

“So I just rely on my management to tell me when we’ve got enough good ones because I don’t really… I can tell when I think one is particularly good, I think I can tell, but they tell me when we’ve got 11 or 12 or 13 enough good ones, real good ones.”

Although the performer has been relatively private about her love life following her divorce, she wed boyfriend Dan Bernad, in an intimate ceremony in Portofino, Italy, in May, this year.