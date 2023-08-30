Signal W releases their second album ‘Wonder How We Got Here’

Signal W, the Pop/Rock band from the vibrant shores of Goa to release their second album, “Wonder How We Got Here”. Sit back, let your hair down and let the 10 track exploration of emotions including love, heartbreak, introspection, and realizations make you dance! The album will be exclusively available on Apple Music on the 18th of September. After a week of exclusivity on Apple Music, the album will be available on all music streaming platforms from the 24th of September onwards.

“Wonder How We Got Here” was crafted during the pandemic, a challenging period for the entire band. Amid personal priorities and distractions, we returned to the music as our source of sanity and equilibrium. The songs in this album emerged from the blend of emotions we experienced – love, celebration, frustration, and sadness – all channeled into an energetic expression.

Signal W, after their debut album, has evolved onto ‘Wonder How We Got Here’. This new album is vibrant, concise, and energetic, a departure from their serene first release. The songs are built on simple ideas, but they’re adorned with playful complexity, like flowers in spring. The production adds shine and space, emphasizing the beauty of simplicity. Each song has a unique personality, making ‘Wonder How We Got Here’ more than just a Pop album; it’s a vibrant exploration of musical ideas.

The band has already given fans a taste of what to expect with the release of singles, ‘Dreamer, Heart and Vent’ which can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube (Music Videos), or any other music streaming service.

“When I first heard the rough mixes of the SignalW album, I was totally captivated. I knew I wanted to play a part in it’s completion. The music is unique and the songs kept going round in my head. But working on the mixes revealed more subtlety and intricacy. The listening world are about to be gifted a gem,” commented Miti Adhikari, an influential producer, who has worked with the likes of Foo Fighters, Coldplay and Pearl Jam.

Nishit Arora, Founder Director at Smoke Inc. added, “When I first heard a few songs by SignalW, I could tell there was something really special brewing. They combined the old-school band style with a fresh and unique mix of pop and electronic sounds. In times of one person acts, watching SignalW perform is a real treat. I’m really excited to hear more from this band!”

“I have been a Signal W listener, preacher, enthusiast, for as long as I can remember. All the musicians that create this act are exemplary artists individually but together as Signal W, they create sonic magic. Their vision for their music is so crisp and niche – and yet it manages to encapsulate all the simplicity of a good song. Signal W has always been my playlist staple. The audioscapes that they create along with their superior melodies and gut wrenching lyrical imagery, creating a feeling of wanting to be somewhere you’ve never been. They’re my happy place,” added Lothika Jha, Singer, popularly known for the viral song, Doobey from Gehraiyaan.

About the Band

Signal W “was created as the offshoot of an idea to create a space where artists could collaborate and make new material”. After graduation, Dev moved to Bangalore and invited Nihar and Anukool to work with him on a new project. Soon they had a few demos and were invited to play a show at The Humming Tree, Bangalore.

After watching them perform, Joe Panicker of Aerate Sound asked them to record their music at his studio and also filled in as a drummer and producer. Their debut album “Signal W” was independently released in March 2019.

Sonically, ‘Signal W’ comprises the diverse musical influences of each member, who in turn play a very specific role in the band. Because of this diversity, the music has a little something for everyone. But the pop value does not obstruct the creative journey of the song. It is a nimble balance between what’s familiar & unorthodox. Between what works & what we want to work on. Between what’s out there & what’s in our hearts. Signal W is the whole package.