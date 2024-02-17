HomeMusicNews

Singer IU's habit: Sitting at dining table for 6-7 hours a day on her days off

Singer IU has talked about how she spends her off day and it is every bit hilarious

Singer IU has talked about how she spends her off day and it is every bit hilarious. IU appeared as the guest of the week on the YouTube talk show, ‘Just an Excuse’! with MC Yoo Jae Suk and co-host Yang Se Chan.

The singer said: “On my days off, I just sit at my dining table.”

Yang Se Chan then asked: “But you’re not sitting there the whole day, right?”

To which, IU replied, “I sit there all day, for 6-7 hours.”

IU says it’s good to sit in one spot for long periods of time, reports allkpop.com.

“I didn’t realise that other people don’t do that so often. But for almost a year now, I’ve been filming a new drama. And on that set, people kept telling me I was strange. Usually, in between cuts, people will come back and forth from the set to their waiting rooms, the restroom.

The singer added: “But I stay in the same place while all of the preparations are going on for the next scene, until everyone else comes back to the spot for the next cut. I had no idea that it was uncommon behaviour. But for me, I prefer it.”

Listening to IU’s habit, MC Yoo Jae Suk said: “I always imagined that you sat at home with your guitar, just strumming random tunes even on your days off.”

To which, IU said: “I’m not really like that, unless I really have to write new songs for an album.”

