scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Slow Cheeta, D'Evil go old school with new track '90's ke Ladke'

Chaitnya Sharma, professionally known as 'Slow Cheeta', has released the music video of his new single '90's ke Ladke featuring D'Evil

By Agency News Desk
Slow Cheeta, D'Evil go old school with new track '90's ke Ladke'
Slow Cheeta, D'Evil go old school with new track '90's ke Ladke'

Actor and rapper Chaitnya Sharma, professionally known as ‘Slow Cheeta’, has released the music video of his new single ’90’s ke Ladke featuring D’Evil. A rawer and energising track, it speaks of memories of an era gone by.

The rappers go old school, capturing the ’90s hip hop vibes in a mix of freestyle and gangsta rap complete with great flow and delivery.

The track features fellow rapper D’Evil with whom Slow Cheeta goes on an energising collaboration, complete with wit, sarcasm, attitude and just a good deal of fun. Though rhythmically simple, the track produced by Ink Heart, is full of raw old school energy and features a very clear production, with the accompanying sound design providing enough room to accentuate both the rhythm as well as its energy.

Set in Mumbai, the music video, which is both simple and effective, encapsulates the unique style and vibe of the two rappers very well as they go on an attitude packed exchange while charting their own paths in the music industry.

Talking about the track, Slow Cheeta said: “As the title suggests, the track is about two boys from the ’90’s who have very distinct personalities. As it turns out, D’Evil’s style and mine, despite being different, are a perfect blend!”

He further mentioned: “The video was hot, figuratively and literally as we shot it on a water tank in Mumbai summers. I was wearing a snow jacket and kind of melted but the heat worked because it brought up a lot of raw emotion and maybe even a slight passive aggression which really works for the video.”

Dhaval Parab aka D’Evil has grown to be one of the most well-respected and admired artists in the Indian hip-hop scene, and his work has been featured in several films such as ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’, ‘Toofan’ and ‘Gully Boy’.

D’Evil, who co-wrote ’90s ke Ladke’, said: “I met Slow Cheeta on the sets of ‘Gully Boy.’ His was a face I had never seen before in the hip-hop scene; however, it didn’t seem like he was an outsider and we connected on many levels.”

“More than his delivery in the battle scene, what shocked me the most was his lyrical skills as a battle rapper. He wrote the most hard-hitting bars but he is a very wise soul who inspires me a lot. He is a brother for life and this song mirrors our connection and how we are when we get together,” he added.

For Slow Cheeta, ’90’s ke Ladke’ is special track for many reasons: “It’s an ode to the old school that makes up so much of who I am. And there could have been no one better than D’Evil to jump on this track. He’s the definition of OG!”

He added: “No one writes or raps like he does and no one comes close to his gangster swagger in bars and otherwise. He’s like a brother to me and I respect a lot more than just his craft. The song is a straight-up banger and D’Evil and I sound better than I could have imagined.”

Also, a big shout out to my brother Ink Heart for producing this smasher. He really went off on this one! This one is nothing like anything you’ve heard. 90’s ke Ladke dekho aa gaye hain beat pe!”

In addition to his own original work, Slow Cheeta has also given songs for various movies such as ‘Dev Theme’ for ‘Brahmastra-Part 1’ and ‘Shuru Kare Kyun’ for ‘Article 15’.

The rapper is married to actress Shweta Tripathi known for her roles in films and web serials such as ‘Massan’, ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen’, ‘Cargo’ and ‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda pair up for new film with 'mahurat pooja'
Next article
Massive Fan Rush for ‘Adipurush’ Advance Bookings Anticipating A Bumper Box Office Opening
This May Also Interest You
News

How Kajol slipped into Noyonika's character for 'The Trial'

News

Ishwak Singh on Jaideep Ahlawat: 'His craft enhances his co-actor's performance'

News

Massive Fan Rush for ‘Adipurush’ Advance Bookings Anticipating A Bumper Box Office Opening

News

Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda pair up for new film with 'mahurat pooja'

Technology

Toyota plans EV with 1,200-km range that fully charges in 10 mins

Health & Lifestyle

How blood donation is good for your health

Health & Lifestyle

Development of universal influenza vax gaining: Report

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s new hairstyle impresses netizens

Technology

Samsung may soon unveil new sensor for AR/VR headsets

News

Sikandar Kher wishes mom Kirron Kher on b’day: “I love you the most in the world”

News

Kapil Sharma’s co-actor Tirthanand Rao drinks poison during live session

Others

How Chandani Malik works her magic on A-list clients

News

Nikki Sharma flaunts her Shiva tattoos, says she was destined for upcoming serial

Technology

Lenovo to invest $1 bn to accelerate AI deployment for businesses

News

‘Salman Khan, Karan Johar helped me when I needed advice,’ says Mimoh Chakraborty

Health & Lifestyle

Gujarat becomes first state to issue digital health cards for students

Technology

Madhav Sheth bids goodbye to global tech brand realme

Health & Lifestyle

Australia's doctors call for overhaul of 'sick care' system

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US