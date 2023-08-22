Soneya poster out: Rahul Vaidya and Jiya Shankar twinning in white outfits

Rahul Vaidya is back with another new song. This time with the most popular Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jiya Shankar. Fans are super exited to see them together onscreen. Rahul dropped the psoster of the song ‘Soneya’

He captioned, ‘This season we Invite you to fall in love with “Soneya” Releasing on 25th August 12 pm Sung by @rahulvaidyarkv Starring @jiyaashankarofficial Composed and written by @theaniketshukla’

In the poster, Rahul and Jiya are seen looking at each other and wearing white outfits. The song titled ‘Soneya. The song releases on 25th August 2023. This romantic track will surely melt our hearts. Fans are already loving this new jodi and commented saying, ‘THE CHEMISTRY IS GONNA BE UNREAL MY FAVORITES’