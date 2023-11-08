Song 'Mere Khayaalon Mein' is one of my personal favourite: Armaan Malik

Singer-composer Armaan Malik, who has released the music video of his track ‘Mere Khayaalon Mein’. The track belongs to his second album ‘Only Just Begun’. The singer has called the track one of his personal favourites from the album.

Composed and sung by Armaan Malik and written by Armaan Malik and Karan Kanchan, ‘Mere Khayaalon Mein’ is a dance anthem and sets the mood for every party with its electric grooves and classic Indian undertones. The music video of the song features Armaan Malik in a chic avatar, grooving to the tunes with a group of friends at his house party and having a blast.

Talking about the track, Armaan said, “It’s one of my personal favourites from the album and I’m so excited to finally present ‘Mere Khayaalon Mein’ to all music lovers out there. I’ve always believed that Music has the power to unite us and I hope my new song adds to the joy and energy to everyone’s celebrations this festive and year-ending season. It makes for a great party song and I can’t wait to see everyone’s reactions to it.”

The track has been produced by Karan Kanchan, mixed and mastered byHanish Taneja and Dale Becke.

The song is available to stream on all major audio streaming platforms.