Stephen Sanchez releases debut album ‘Angel Face’

Multi-platinum emerging artist Stephen Sanchez has released his debut album, Angel Face. The 13-track album is filled to the brim with 50s and 60s-inspired love songs, including RIAA 3x Platinum Certified hit, “Until I Found You.” Along with the album, Stephen has released cinematic music videos for “Death Of The Troubadour” and “High,” directed by Charlie Rees.

Angel Face recounts the life of the fictional Stephen Sanchez aka ‘The Troubadour Sanchez’ – who finds fame based on his 1958 hit “Until I Found You,” shortly followed by a tumultuous romance with his newfound love Evangeline, with the album ending after his untimely murder in 1964. Almost 60 years later, The Troubadour’s unreleased debut album, Angel Face, has been uncovered and is finally being released posthumously.

Despite its old-school origins, the album boasts top-tier production from Ian Fitchuk [Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges] and Konrad Snyder [Noah Kahan, Rainbow Kitten Surprise]. Album track “No One Knows” was produced by Ben Schneider (lead singer of Lord Huron) and features singer songwriter Laufey.

On his inspiration for Angel Face, Stephen explains, “This record, for me, is the antithesis of love’s entire humanity. It is here to empower those drawn to the cosmic signs that put two souls in the same place at the right moment. The hope is to evoke memories and be a soundtrack for new ones, that these songs might allow strangers to be caught in a feeling long enough for love to grow.”

Ahead of the album, Stephen introduced us to the world of The Troubadour Sanchez through his breakout single “Until I Found You,” along with tracks “Evangeline,” “Only Girl,” and “Be More.” Centred around his whirlwind romance with Evangeline, these songs highlight the pair’s passionate relationship. The newly released videos for “Death Of The Troubadour” and “High” tell more of The Troubadour’s story, showing the tense love triangle between The Troubadour, Evangeline, and her former partner Hunter.

In the videos, which feature Frances O’Sullivan reprising her role as Evangeline, we witness the moment that The Troubadour is fatally shot by Hunter during a performance. Also featured on the album is the glittering track “Doesn’t Do Me Any Good.” Stephen’s magnetic vocals cascade over the song’s dreamy melodies as he pleads for Evangeline to stop her empty proclamations of love if she won’t commit to being with him.

Like his fictional counterpart, Stephen has seen meteoric success since the release of “Until I Found You.” Recently, Sir Elton John invited him on stage to perform the track during his last-ever headlining show at Glastonbury, praising the 20-year-old’s songwriting prowess. Stephen also performed the song to a much more intimate crowd in France for the viral wedding of Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge.

Beginning next month, Stephen is hitting the road to bring the world of Angel Face to fans across the country. Stephen will be playing Terminal 5 in New York, two nights at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, and two nights at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, among others. This will be Stephen’s first time back on the road since his completely sold out headlining tour earlier this year.

Though “The Troubadour Sanchez” has met his tragic end with Angel Face, Stephen’s story is just beginning – be sure to stay tuned for more!