Sunidhi Chauhan spreads a magical wave with the song “Masti Gad Gad” from “Pyaar Hai Toh Hai”

Shreetara Cinevision offers “Masti Gad Gad,” a foot-tapping track that will have you dancing to its rhythm. The music industry will be rocked by this electrifying song. Together with lyricist Kunwar Juneja, music director Bobby Imran has created a song that is sure to linger in your heart.

Her magical touch gives the tune life. Sunidhi Chauhan’s captivating voice on Masti Gad Gad will transport you on a musical adventure unlike any other, making it a must-hear for all music lovers. The crew has assembled a star-studded ensemble to make this song an audio-visual spectacular. This song has a fantastic cast.

This song boasts of a stellar team. The mixing and mastering by Pankaj Borah at Neo Sound ensures that the song is an auditory delight from start to finish. Masti Gad Gad is proof of the exceptional talent and collaboration that went into its creation. Masti Gad Gad is just a glimpse of the musical extravaganza that is Pyaar Hai Toh Hai.

Starring Karan Hariharan, Paanie Kashyap, Abhishek Duhan, Veen Harsh, Rohit Chaudhary, and others, this film is set to redefine romance on the silver screen. Directed by Pradeep R.K. Chaudhary, produced by Sanjeev Kumar and Randhir Kumar, with co-producers Sunita Radia and Arun Tyagi, and executive producer Kshitiz Bhardwaj, this film promises to be a cinematic masterpiece.

While talking about the music of the film, director Pradeep R.K. Chaudhary says, “Music is the soul of any romantic love story. Pyaar Hai Toh Hai contains all the elements necessary for a great contemporary love story. The beauty of the melodies and dance songs has been enhanced by singers like Sunidhi Chauhan and Mika Singh, among others. The newly introduced lead couple has completely defended the love songs and dance numbers that are sure to win over the audience’s hearts.”

The story by Mukul Sharma, screenplay, and dialogues by Mukul Sharma and Divya Pandey, cinematography by Sunita Radia, and music by Anique and Bobby-Imran, ensure that Pyaar Hai Toh Hai is a visual and auditory treat. Shreetara Cinevision is proud to associate with Ultra Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd & Shri Anand Prakash as co-producers, along with Sunita Radia, Arun Tyagi, Sushil Kumar Agrawal, and Rajat Agrawal.

Post-production by Ganraj Studio and re-recording mixing by Ritaban Das guarantee that this film will leave a lasting impression. Digital marketing by Mad Influence ensures that Pyaar Hai Toh Hai receives the attention it deserves. The music label for this blockbuster is Ultra Music. The film is set to release in cinemas on October 20th.