'Sutta' was a learning curve for Jaan Kumar Sanu

By News Bureau
Playback singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, the son of veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, has collaborated with music composer-singer Arko Pravo Mukherjee for the track titled ‘Sutta’. Jaan Kumar Sanu revealed that the song was a learning curve for him as it exposed him to a whole new genre of music.

‘Sutta’ is a peppy party track with potential of being a go-to weekend dance number. As the song releases on Tuesday, Jaan opened up on his experience working with Arko.

The track is an R&B single and will also feature debutante artiste Ravleen. Expressing his excitement over the release, Jaan said, “So my upcoming single is called Sutta and it is a song that is very different and quirky and it is very very different from the kind of stuff that I usually do because you will get to know it once you hear it.”

He continued, “The experience of working with Arko da was nothing short of a dream come true honestly, because Arko da has been one of those people who has been playing a very important role and I think a lot of singers careers and fashioning them into the singers that they will eventually become, and dada’s songs, they are amazing and I am very small to comment on his body work. Although I can see for a fact and proudly that yes I am a fan of Arko da’s songs, not just his music composing skills but of his voice as well, he is an amazing singer.”

Talking about his learning experience while working on the song, the singer said, “I learned a lot during this song, I learned that there is an entire genre of music that I am here to explore and honestly Arko da is the reason that I ventured into this quirky and hip hop genre that I am singing the song in. It was amazing learning from Dada while recording the song.”

“Dada taught me a lot of things that I can do, and you know make my heart better with the mic so that is amazing. When you see such a legendary big name like Arko Dada guiding you, giving you tips, mentoring you, it is a beautiful experience trust me. We shot this video in Kashmir and I remember vividly because it was one of the most amazing trips of my life, and we had some funny and some difficult experiences,” he concluded.

