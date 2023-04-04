scorecardresearch
T-Series launches Guru Randhawa and Malaika Arora’s song ‘Tera Ki Khayal’ on Oculus giving a Virtual Reality experience, marking it first ever launch of its kind!

Malaika Arora and Guru Randhawa come together for the first time ever for a new music video produced by Bhushan Kumar!

By Glamsham Editorial
Malaika Arora and Guru Randhawa come together for the first time ever for a new music video produced by Bhushan Kumar! T-Series with the superstar duo launched their music video ‘Tera Ki Khayal’, directed by Bosco Leslie Martis, in an innovative way – through a virtual reality (VR) experience on Oculus. This marks the first-ever song launch event of its kind and the response has been overwhelming.

The viewers were transported into a virtual world where they could watch Malaika and Guru’s sizzling chemistry up close and personal, making it a truly immersive experience. The song is a part of Guru’s debut album ‘Man of the Moon’ which has been ruling the playlists ever since the audio version was released.

With the music video now out in the most innovative way, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “We’re happy to launch the music video with Guru and Malaika on Oculus which has made the experience of this song even more enjoyable. It’s always a pleasure to have Guru work with us, and Malaika has made a great addition to the song.”

Malaika Arora said, “Being a part of this experience with T-Series and Guru has been absolutely wonderful. The song is so fun and watching everyone enjoy it on the oculus was exhilarating. I’ve had a great time overall from the making to the launch of ‘Tera Ki Khayal’.”

Guru Randhawa added, “This is a completely new experience watching the video on oculus and I’m glad we were able to enjoy it with all our media friends.’Tera Ki Khayal’ is a very special song as I finally worked with Malaika, who I’ve admired since the beginning. I hope the audience loves it as much as we did.”

Director of the music video, Bosco Leslie Martis said, “Guru and Malaika have set the stage on fire with this music video. It has been amazing working with them on their first music video together. The heart winning chemistry between them is definitely a show stealer!”

With this successful launch, T-Series has yet again proven its ability to push boundaries and create innovative content. The music video of ‘Tera Ki Khayal’ is now out on the T-Series YouTube channel. Do not miss out on the scintillating passion and chemistry between the two superstars of the industry come to life with this song.

