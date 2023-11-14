Taylor Swift adds 2 additional stops to her UK tour in surprising move

Popstar Taylor Swift isn’t quite done with her gigs in the UK just yet as she has now added two additional stops in London as part of her Eras Tour.

Initially scheduled for only six shows, the singer was due to perform six shows at London’s Wembley Arena on June 21, 22 and 23, followed by August 15, 16 and 17.

Now she has added two additional shows on August 19, and 20, she has taken the count to eight as she embarks on the European leg of her tour in 2024. All of Swift’s London concerts will take place at Wembley Stadium with support from the rock band Paramore, according to ‘Variety’.

Parmore took to their official X and wrote: “The Eras Tour with @taylorswift13, 2024. Two new shows added at Wembley Stadium, August 19 & 20. A limited number of fans who previously registered for shows in London will be selected for access to the sale and will receive notifications via email starting today.”

According to Ticketmaster listings for the new shows, general on sale will go live for the August 19 show today at 2pm GMT, while the August 20 sale starts on November 15.

Swift recently kicked off her trek across South America, starting with three shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She made headlines on November 11 night when she changed the lyrics of ‘Karma’ to seemingly confirm her romance with American football player Travis Kelce.

A part of the audience, the sportsman heard singing: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs/ Coming straight home to me.” Swift also took time during November 12 show to ask the crowd not to throw things on stage, saying “it really freaks me out”.

“I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage,” Swift said. “I love you so much.”

Swift will next play six shows in Brazil before taking a break for the holidays. In February, the Eras Tour will start back up in Tokyo before heading to Australia.