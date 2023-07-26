scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

The 1975 looking at potential legal action after Matty Healy’s kiss with male bandmate

The English pop rock band, The 1975 could face legal action after singer Matty Healy’s kiss with a male bandmate at Malaysia’s Good Vibes festival

By Agency News Desk
The 1975 looking at potential legal action after Matty Healy’s kiss with male bandmate
The 1975 looking at potential legal action after Matty Healy’s kiss with male bandmate

The English pop rock band, The 1975 could face legal action after singer Matty Healy’s kiss with a male bandmate at Malaysia’s Good Vibes festival led to the event being cancelled.

The English pop rock band, The 1975 could face legal action after Matty Healy’s kiss with a male bandmate at Malaysia’s Good Vibes festival led to the event being cancelled.

The singer spoke out in protest against the country’s laws, where LGBTQ+ people can face up to 20 years in prison, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

While on stage, he attacked the government and also said he was “furious” he had made “a mistake when we were booking shows”. Some have claimed the kiss and speech has been successful in highlighting the human rights issue around the world. But others fear a backlash in Malaysia. Local artistes and firms were left out of pocket after bosses were forced to pull the plug on the event.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, lawyers have since volunteered to work pro bono for those affected. The Malaysian lawyers are drafting a class action suit against the band, naming all four members.

It states that it seeks damages for local artists and vendors for losses resulting from the group’s alleged “negligence”. Lawyers are also appealing for more ­potential claimants who have lost earnings.

Amid the furore, The 1975 cancelled their performances in Jakarta and Taipei, while Matty made light of the event, saying that he usually struggles not to kiss his good looking bandmate, bassist Ross MacDonald.

But he has also thanked Peter Tatchell for defending him against accusations that he behaved like a “white saviour”. Police in Kuala Lumpur said “there is not much that can be done” personally against the band, after they left the country on Saturday morning but vowed to hold organisers “responsible for their actions”.

One stall owner spent $3225 on food, and argued: “We should not be penalised for one person messing it up for everyone.” Matty’s mum Denise Welch has publicly supported his actions, posting proudly online with a rainbow emoji, “He’s my son”.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ODI World Cup: BCCI to discuss India-Pakistan match date change with state associations tomorrow
Next article
Gunjit Chopra: Korean movie 'Memories of Murder' influenced my ideas for ‘Kohrra’
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani giving Indian Barbie vibes in pink outfit; Mother-in-law cheers for her while she is walking the ramp

News

Ranveer Singh arrives sans Deepika Padukone at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening

Technology

OpenAI shuts AI text detection tool over ‘low rate of accuracy'

Technology

Amazon's new page lets users view product recalls & safety info

News

Gunjit Chopra: Korean movie 'Memories of Murder' influenced my ideas for ‘Kohrra’

Sports

ODI World Cup: BCCI to discuss India-Pakistan match date change with state associations tomorrow

News

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor twinning and winning in black at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening 

News

Dwayne Johnson makes 'historic' seven-figure donation to striking actors

News

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening: Paparazzi Says “Lovely Jodi” To Them

Sports

Australia's Mary Fowler ruled out of Women's World Cup clash with Nigeria

Technology

Mass consumers projected to drive Indian retail market to $1.3 tn by 2030: Report

News

Manoj Bajpayee ‘exhilarated’ on ‘Silence 2’: Always seek to explore divers characters

Technology

Wall squats, planks exercises can help lower blood pressure: Study

News

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ marks 200 episodes: It’s a real boost for us, says Vijayendra Kumeria

Technology

Meta rolling out quests & rewards to all Horizon Worlds users

Sports

Malaysia seamer Syazrul Idrus becomes the first man to take seven-for in T20Is

News

Cillian Murphy feels J. Robert Oppenheimer was ‘naive’, couldn’t gauge impact of atom bomb

News

Bryan Cranston gives rousing speech at SAG-AFTRA strike rally

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US