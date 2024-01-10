‘The Archies’ actress Dot. unveils audio of her latest single 'Girls Night' today

Actress-singer Dot., whose real name is Aditi Saigal, has unveiled her latest single, ‘Girls Night’, slated for release through the Welsh singles label, The Playbook. ‘Girls Night’ is a musical leap forward for Dot., embracing a sunny Motown-infused jazz-pop vibe.

Explaining the inspiration behind the track, Dot. said: “Girls Night is about two of my closest friends. We buy loads of wine and have the best, most intelligent and empathetic conversations. We laugh, we’re sensitive, we can be rowdy, we talk about boys, we sometimes don’t know what it is we’re feeling – but we do it together and that makes life a little easier.”

“The song tries to reflect that kind of friendship.”

She added: “After ‘Indigo’, it is the second track of mine produced by Welsh singles label ‘The Playbook’ in collaboration with James Gair. This is kind of a match made in heaven because the playbook guys have a sophisticated understanding of the kind of electronic production elements that work for my music.”

‘Between Playbook, James and I, we’ve worked out a healthy push and pull between pop and jazz, resulting in something that’s layered and also fun to listen to.”

Dot. got into the Indian music scene with her YouTube viral song with ‘Everybody Dances To Techno.’ Her ‘Practice Rooms’ album, born from raw university recordings, boasts of hits like ‘Asymmetrical’ from ‘The Archies.’