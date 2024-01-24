The Kidd drops new single ‘OKAY’ the hip hop banger

Punjabi hip-hop enthusiasts are in for a treat as producer and MC, The Kidd, is set to make waves with his latest single, ‘OKAY’. Being the production powerhouse for top artists like Sidhu Moose Wala, Diljit Dosanjh, Arjan Dhillon amongst others, The Kidd brings out the explosive fusion with OKAY that promises to be a perfect mix of vintage soul sounds, catchy lyrics, a gritty urban vibe, capturing the true essence of the hustle culture.

Penned and composed by the musical geniuses Ishan and Ilam, The Kidd teams up with Flex Singh on production. Backed by the powerful vocals of The Kidd and Ishan, this collaboration will make your speakers thank you. OKAY, the hip hop banger is a celebration of Punjabi spirit and an anthem for those who dare to dream big.

From creating beats for Sidhu Moose Wala, Arjan Dhillon, R-Nait, Nimrat Khaira, and other Punjabi A listers, The Kidd, emerges from the studio to shine as an MC as he turns the mic on himself with OKAY, proving he’s not just a hitmaker but a musical force to be reckoned with. The track embodies the spirit of the hustle culture that and enjoying the present grind.

Talking passionately about his song, The Kidd shared, “I’m excited to share “OKAY” with the world and it’s a very exciting project for me. Producing for the legends of Punjabi music has been an incredible journey, but OKAY marks my journey from behind the scenes to the centre stage. This track is my story through beats and rhymes from the streets, it’s my language of celebrating the grind and undying hustle while staying true to my roots. I hope everyone joins the rhythm and makes OKAY a soundtrack for every journey and triumph.”