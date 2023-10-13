TXT brings old school pop in new single ‘Chasing That Feeling’

The popular K-pop group Tomorrow X Together/TXT on Friday dropped their third studio album ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’. The album was dropped alongside the music video of the their track ‘Chasing That Feeling’, a peppy 1980s styled pop track which lends credence to the statement, is ‘Old is gold’

The song infuses elements from K-pop, new wave music, and synth-pop. This is one of TXT’s most diverse and unique tracks as it is a strong shift away from standard K-pop, and is instead a shift to the old school pop leanings.

A very peppy, groovy and melodic song, ‘Chasing That Feeling’ transports you simply back to the older days of singers like Whitney Houston, New Order, or the Beach Boys. This is also sonically one of their more complex tracks as it goes full old pop, it is rhythmically a bit more experimental.

However, just because the song has a full on 1980s pop groove to it doesn’t mean that it is not K-pop. Rather, there are standard K-pop elements present, particularly with the vocals which have some electronic lacing, with the instrumentation also having touches of modern day electronic pop.

The vocal performances of Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu, and Hueningkai are perfectly synched and done very well. Then of course, given the traditional K-pop style, the music video has very well choreographed dancing which is also thematically suited to the song.

Continuing the narrative of the band’s ‘Name Chapter’ series, ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’ paints the growing pains of today’s generation.

The series’ new instalment tells a story of youth coming face to face with reality. Stepping into the unfamiliar and afraid of the new challenges, this youth decides to jump into the fire, face the challenges and decides to chase his feeling of victory born of pure determination.

The music video for the lead single picks up where they left off in their previous album ‘The Name Chapter: Tempation’, which came to a close with the boys leaving the beautiful yet utterly irresponsible paradise of ‘Neverland.’

The production is very modern with a full booming soundscape and perfect sound design, giving an open breathing space for the vocals, instruments, and samples while still embodying the themes, and the overall 1980s feel.

TXT’s album ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’ is available now on all streaming platforms worldwide.