Yash Raj Films to launch its next big singing superstar – Bhajan Kumar!

Yash Raj Films has nurtured some of the best musical talents. YRF will now unveil its next big singing superstar - Bhajan Kumar

By Editorial Desk
Yash Raj Films has always tried to unearth some of the biggest newsmakers who have made a mark with their impeccable talent. YRF has not only launched some of the biggest acting talents in the Hindi film industry, but it has also nurtured some of the best musical talents. Given their penchant to discover and launch some of the coolest artists, YRF will now unveil its next big singing superstar – Bhajan Kumar – in a glitzy event in Mumbai!

“YRF will unveil Bhajan Kumar at a spectacular event in Mumbai this week. The production house has discovered some of the most special actors and music icons in the history of its existence and all eyes are on YRF to showcase who this new singing sensation is. Bhajan Kumar will be presented in all his glory at a glitzy media event on August 30th,” reveals a source.

“As the name suggests, Bhajan Kumar’s proficiency is in devotional music and YRF will showcase his singing talent at a live event designed to present him in front of the media. Bhajan Kumar is expected to captivate audiences with his brilliant singing skills and YRF will now have the bragging rights to present a singing sensation like never before, in him!” the source adds.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
