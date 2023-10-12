Aarya Season 3 – When the hunted becomes the hunter

Aapne uske baare mei jo suna hai woh bilkul sach hai. The hunt begins as the reigning queen of power and fury is back with a thunderous roar! Disney+ Hotstar today dropped the trailer of the third season of the Emmy nominated and fan favorite web series – Aarya which takes the gritty world of Aarya Sareen up a notch with high-octane action and drama. Cobbed in a world of family dynamics, a dangerous business, vengeance from the past and newer enemies, will Aarya survive?

Created and co-directed by the ace filmmaker Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, Aarya Season 3 is set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from 3rd November onwards. Starring Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen, the web series features a talented ensemble cast which includes Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan amongst others. The raging sherni of the game has sharpened her claws and is all set to attack!

Returning as Aarya, Sushmita Sen said, “Aarya is the brightest jewel in my crown. Portraying her has been an empowering journey. What fuels my excitement for season 3 of Aarya is that she’s totally unabashed and ruling the game of life once played with her. She’s making new enemies and new allies because this Sherni is now the new Don in town. Ram Madhvani has really grown the action, emotions and twists three fold in this new season, so, get ready to meet the Sherni only on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Gaurav Banerjee, Head – Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, “Ever since we have announced the third season of Aarya, the love and excitement that has poured in has been phenomenal. When we started off with Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar, we had a feeling this was going to be big but the love the franchise has received is immensely gratifying. We’ve had a remarkable journey with the series and are proud to present yet another compelling season with Aarya 3. Sushmita is a true sherni and it’s always a pleasure collaborating with Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani.”

Creator, Co-producer and Co-Director of Aarya (S1, S2 and S3), Ram Madhvani, “Aarya has been an uplifting journey of its own. She was bruised and battered in the past, but what’s more dangerous than a tigress, is a hunted one. Moreover, this season will explore the themes of vengeance, sacrifice and betrayal; there are newer enemies and newer allies that only make this journey more interesting. As the audiences dive deeper into this season, they may wonder if Aarya can play this game or be at the core of it. So, I would say, brace yourself and stay tuned to Disney+ Hotstar for the fiery season 3 of Aarya.”

In response to the release of the Aarya Season 3 trailer, Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO of Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India, shared his thoughts: “Aarya has been an incredible journey that has captivated audiences with its gripping narrative and powerful characters. This new season promises to take Aarya’s story to even greater heights, delving into themes of vengeance, sacrifice, and betrayal. The hunted tigress has transformed into a formidable force, and viewers can expect a rollercoaster ride of emotions and suspense. We are proud to be part of this journey, and it’s a testament to the enduring appeal of the series.”

Witness the reign of this raging sherni with Aarya Season 3, set to stream only on Disney+ Hotstar on 3rd November!