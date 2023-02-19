scorecardresearch
Abhishek Nigam plays nerdy guy in 'Jab We Matched'

Abhishek Nigam speaks about playing a nerdy guy, how it is different from previous roles, and the challenges in portraying it.

By News Bureau
Abhishek Nigam plays nerdy guy in Jab We Matched _ pic courtesy instagram

Abhishek Nigam, who made his TV debut with ‘Akbar-Rakht se Takht ka Safar’, is currently seen in the web show ‘Jab We Matched’. The actor spoke about playing a nerdy guy, how it is different from previous roles, and the challenges in portraying it.

He said: “It’s something very experimental for me and challenging at the same time because nobody has ever seen me doing something so different like this and I want to do as much justice as I can to the role”.

The ‘Panipat’ actor further talked about playing a nerdy guy and said that as an actor he wanted to explore a distinct character.

“I wanted to break the stereotype that a guy like me cannot play a character like this. The challenges I faced while filming this character have made me learn more and more about the depth of portraying a role with perfection and this learning will surely help me grow as an actor in the future,” he added.

Speaking about the difficulties faced while playing a character totally opposite to his personality he said: “As an actor, we should never limit ourselves based on how we look, I think that if I can mould myself with my art to any character and satisfy the makers, I should be given a chance. I have been to my college, and I take my inspiration from all the people I meet around me, it helps me get into the role and I try to pull it out of me.”

He added that the audience loves to see him playing romantic roles, but he wants to play different on-screen personalities.

“If the audience loves me as a romantic hero or always wants to see me in that kind of role then it’s their love and support for me and I respect it from the bottom of my heart. But I want to experiment with all the genres of acting and want to explore every element of cinema,” concluded the ‘Hero Gayab Mode On’ actor.

Pic. Sourcetheabhisheknigam
2nd Test, Day 3: India win by six wickets, retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy after Jadeja, Ashwin demolish Australia (ld)
Indian junior women's hockey team registers 8-0 win over South Africa
