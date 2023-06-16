Actor Adarsh Gourav is also a trained Hindustani classical vocalist

Actor Adarsh Gourav is a fine acting talent, it’s no secret. But, he also commands an equal prowess in another art form — singing. The actor, who impressed the audience with his work in ‘The White Tiger’ and will soon be seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and the Scott Z. Burns directorial ‘Extrapolations’, is also a trained Hindustani classical singer.

The actor, who essays the role of Devan in the audio streaming series ‘Desi Down Under’, spoke with IANS about nuances of voice acting and how his background in music helped him to a great extent.

The actor “never particularly attended a workshop for voice acting”. “But I’ve been doing it for some time now,” he told IANS.

“Apart from that, I’m a trained Hindustani classical vocalist and I’ve done some playback as well. I have the basic awareness that’s required for voice acting. But of course, it’s a process where the more mistakes you make, and the more experience you have, the more you learn. I’m really hoping that I get more opportunities in this space, and I get to work more on my voice acting skills. As you know, I have always desired to be the voice of an animated character and I hope that I get to do that one day,” he added.

Talking about how he landed the show, the actor said: “Mantra (the director) and Audible, both of them got in touch with me and it was right at the beginning when the script was being written. The episodes were shared with me and I thought it was a refreshing, light and enjoyable story of these three friends. After shooting two films back to back, which had me playing intense characters, I was looking for something that felt more conversational, light, and not very stressful. And that’s exactly what I felt about Desi Down Under. The moment I got the opportunity I was sure that I wanted to be a part of it.”

The actor also mentioned that audio streaming is not a new concept and that the audience has already cherished audio storytelling since the days of radio.

He said: “I think audio storytelling has always been a big part of not just India, but the world at large. Before television, there was radio which had lots of programmes that aired on it. I think that it has found its space again, after many years. In a few years, we’ll probably be headed towards a direction where it will become more of a sensory experience and not just audio, making the entire consumer experience more holistic. So, we’re in a very exciting space. I would actually like to do something in the horror space when it comes to audio storytelling because I’m a big horror buff. I feel that it will be very, very effective.”

‘Desi Down Under’ is streaming on Audible.