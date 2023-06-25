scorecardresearch
Aksha Pardasany captivated audiences in ‘Rafuchakkar’

Aksha Pardasany has once again captivated audiences with her performance in Jio Cinemas' original series, 'Rafuchakkar', receives critical acclaim

By Editorial Desk
Aksha Pardasany _ pic courtesy instagram

Known for her previous roles in popular shows like ‘Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega’ and ‘Kathmandu Connection,’ Aksha takes on the challenging character of crime branch officer Shaurya Chautala. Viewers have been showering her with love and appreciation for her portrayal, making ‘Rafuchakkar’ a binge-worthy show that keeps audiences engaged with its fast-paced and intriguing storyline.

Expressing her happiness, Aksha says, “I am truly overwhelmed with the love and appreciation I have received for my performance in ‘Rafuchakkar.’ It’s incredibly rewarding to see that my efforts have paid off and that viewers have connected with my role. I am grateful to the audience for their support and encouragement, and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of such a thrilling and well-received show.”

Since its release on Jio Cinemas, ‘Rafuchakkar’ has garnered critical acclaim, with viewers applauding the show’s gripping storyline and the performances of its talented cast, including Maniesh Paul who plays a con man. Aksha Pardasany effortlessly steps into the shoes of Shaurya Chautala, a crime branch officer And effortlessly played the part of a determined cop.

Her portrayal of the character has garnered immense praise from viewers, who have been impressed by her ability to bring depth and authenticity to the role.

‘Rafuchakkar’ has quickly become a binge-worthy show on Jio Cinemas with its suspense and drama. Aksha once again shines on screen and we eagerly await her next project.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Nikhil Kamath was the youngest in PM Narendra Modi's 3-member delegation to the US!
Tahir Raj Bhasin pens an open letter on the 40th anniversary of the historic 1983 World Cup win!
Entertainment Today

